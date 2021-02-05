Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,532 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.75% of Codexis worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 86,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

