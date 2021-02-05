Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 142,993 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of The Middleby worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 608,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

