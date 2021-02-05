Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 280,993 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.42% of WSFS Financial worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430,894 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 905,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 335,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS opened at $45.49 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

