Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 35,701 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,701 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.38% of Alliance Data Systems worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

