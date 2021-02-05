Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 54,231 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Black Knight worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 461.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

