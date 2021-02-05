Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $13.45 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of DISH Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1,139.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

