Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $8.23 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

NYSE DFS opened at $91.50 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

