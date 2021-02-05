Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $9.78 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

NYSE:CLH opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

