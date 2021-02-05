Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Polaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1,276.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Polaris by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Polaris by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.61 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. Truist increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

