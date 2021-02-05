Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,255,178 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.70% of U.S. Silica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

