Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of SVMK worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 21.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVMK news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

