Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASB. Bank of America upped their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $1,246,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $4,291,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.20 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

