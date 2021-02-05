Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.10

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and traded as high as $36.40. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 9,877 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $790.71 million, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

