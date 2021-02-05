Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ) Trading Down 15.4%

Astorius Resources Ltd. (CVE:ASQ) fell 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 18,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 20,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Astorius Resources Company Profile (CVE:ASQ)

Astorius Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, sources and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Taca Taca West property comprising two mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 1.5 and 2.5 kilometers situated in the Taca Taca district in Salta, Argentina.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Astorius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astorius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.