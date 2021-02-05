Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Trading 14.5% Higher

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) traded up 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. 4,863,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 1,470,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 1,607.31% and a negative net margin of 1,332.38%.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

