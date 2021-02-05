Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.35

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 1330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$690.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.10.

About Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

