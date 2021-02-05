Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Up 5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.11 and last traded at $86.06. 169,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 267,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.96.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,975,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.