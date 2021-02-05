Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.37. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 9,585,510 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

