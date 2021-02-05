Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.28. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 237,328 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.