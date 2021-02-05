Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,086.49

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $14,086.49 and $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,562.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.91 or 0.04517548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00403213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.01154142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00493175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00404306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00250537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,560,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,499,276 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

