Athlon Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Shares Up 0.5%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) shares shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 198,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 309,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

There is no company description available for Athlon Acquisition Corp.

