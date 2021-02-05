Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Corning by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

