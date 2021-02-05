Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,208 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $143.93 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Argus upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

