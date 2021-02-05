Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 8,190 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

