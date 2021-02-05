Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. SEB Equity Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ATLKY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. 259,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,458. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

