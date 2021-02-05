Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.36. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 450 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £559,113.03 and a PE ratio of -2.64.

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

