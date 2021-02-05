ATN (ATN) Hits Market Cap of $786,525.84

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ATN has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. ATN has a market cap of $786,525.84 and approximately $14,723.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01220327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.82 or 0.06089137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

