ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.07 million.

ATA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:ATA opened at C$25.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 63.12.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.