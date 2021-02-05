AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

