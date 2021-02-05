AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

