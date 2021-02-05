Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.00

Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 150.97 ($1.97), with a volume of 405696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.89).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.61.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.