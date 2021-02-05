Augur Achieves Market Cap of $239.20 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Augur has a market cap of $239.20 million and approximately $78.56 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $21.75 or 0.00055958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01170227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.54 or 0.05894369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Augur Profile

REP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

