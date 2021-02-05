Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $5.84 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. The Southern comprises about 3.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. 51,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

