Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 187,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,143,492. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.