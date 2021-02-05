Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.33

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 16558402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

About Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

