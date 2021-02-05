Auroracoin (AUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $546.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $546.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.06 or 0.99912668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00047800 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.