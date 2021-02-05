Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.61 ($74.84).

ETR:NDA opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.26 and a 200 day moving average of €61.57. Aurubis AG has a 52 week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 52 week high of €72.02 ($84.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

