Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 27,321 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 697.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000.

ARKG opened at $108.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83.

