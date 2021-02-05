Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 35,058 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

