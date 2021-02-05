Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 3,809 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,220,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 130,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $80.28 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

