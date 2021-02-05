Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

