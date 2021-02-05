Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,251 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,226,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $94.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $94.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.