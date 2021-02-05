Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 6,462 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,033,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,075,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.