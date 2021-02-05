Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $700,435,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $330.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.64.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

