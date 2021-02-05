Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

