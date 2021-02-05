Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.02 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 719,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 194,808 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $54.36 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.