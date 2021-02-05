Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $264.55 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $263.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

