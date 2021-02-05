Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $217.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

