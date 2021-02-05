Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 797.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

