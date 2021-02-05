Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $134.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

